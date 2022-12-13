No. 3 – SEC Answers Back in Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Case. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week made its first comments on the lawsuit filed against it by Grayscale over its decision not to award the company a Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale had applied to turn its GBTC platform into a Bitcoin ETF, but when this was rejected in June, Grayscale filed legal proceedings on the very day.

