Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
fullycrypto.com
The Week in Crypto – FTX, Argo and Bitcoin ETFs
No. 3 – SEC Answers Back in Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Case. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week made its first comments on the lawsuit filed against it by Grayscale over its decision not to award the company a Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale had applied to turn its GBTC platform into a Bitcoin ETF, but when this was rejected in June, Grayscale filed legal proceedings on the very day.
fullycrypto.com
Canada Bans Crypto Margin Trading
The Canadian Securities Administrators have announced a banned crypto platforms from offering margin and leverage trading. The new rules also demand that exchanges segregate assets and keep customer funds with third-party custodians. The UK banned margin and leverage trading in 2021. Canada has banned margin trading for amateur crypto investors,...
fullycrypto.com
Cryptoquant Says Binance Proof-of-funds is Legit
Blockchain analytics company Cryptoquant says it has verified Binance’s proof of funds. Binance has come in for tough questions since publishing its cold wallets several week ago. However, Cryptoquant is not an accounting firm and so some are still questioning the results. Blockchain analytics company Cryptoquant says it has...
fullycrypto.com
Opera Develops Tools to Mitigate Web 3.0 Risks
The Opera browser has developed tools meant to secure Web 3.0 users from attacks. The browser wants to protect against malicious dApps and schemes. Opera users can get notified whenever they try accessing a dApp with questionable behavior. Popular internet browser Opera has launched tools meant to secure users who...
Comments / 0