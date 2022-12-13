Read full article on original website
State Debate: Christmas presents, Wisconsin democracy, gerrymanders all draw comments today
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth posts his list of Christmas gifts to the likes of Aaron Rodgers to Chicago Bears fans. He's got plenty of time on his hands, he declares, because he's through walking the aisles of stores looking for things he can't find, preferring instead of deliver gift cards instead.
State Debate: Mike McCabe believes Wisconsin can reclaim its 'forward' history
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe describes how Wisconsin provided a number of firsts in government and civic affairs throughout its history, living up to the state's motto "Forward." We've lost spirit, he says, adding that if we do the right things we can be that state again.
Editorial | What Brian Schimming could do as state GOP chair
The Capital Times has always been a progressive newspaper, but not a partisan paper. In the early years of our 105-year existence, our advocacy for progressive causes meant that we supported Republicans like U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette, Gov. John Blaine and other progressive leaders. Later, we backed U.S....
Opinion | Wisconsin’s regulators have delivered a win for solar; now they must go further
Rooftop solar is a proven pathway toward lowering household energy bills, keeping the lights on reliably and propelling us toward a future free of polluting fossil fuels — yet the often high upfront costs of rooftop solar panels keep them out of grasp for many Wisconsin families. That’s where...
UW-Madison student Grace Stanke wins Miss America 2023
Following three nights of glitz and passion, University of Wisconsin-Madison senior and nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 this Thursday night. Representing the state as Miss Wisconsin, Stanke, of Wausau, wowed the judges in Connecticut with her classical violin performance and advocacy for clean energy. Beating...
DOJ: $173 million from opioid crisis settlement headed to Wisconsin
Two of the country’s largest pharmacy chains are slated to pay Wisconsin over $150 million for their role in the opioid crisis, the state Department of Justice said Friday. DOJ said Wisconsin and a coalition of 18 other states and local municipalities “have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to resolve allegations that the pharmacies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.”
Madison area school districts opt for snow days over late starts
Whatever weather Thursday morning would bring, Steve Salerno knew a day earlier the one thing the Mount Horeb Area School District wouldn’t do: start late. Normally one of a few options for schools on questionable weather days, the district gave families a heads up on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon: “If we have to alter the school schedule tomorrow, we are unable to have a late start because many of our drivers work another job,” the Facebook post said.
