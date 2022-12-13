Two of the country’s largest pharmacy chains are slated to pay Wisconsin over $150 million for their role in the opioid crisis, the state Department of Justice said Friday. DOJ said Wisconsin and a coalition of 18 other states and local municipalities “have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to resolve allegations that the pharmacies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO