Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Makes Box Office Waves With $53 Million Opening Day, $130 Million-Plus Weekend
There’s good news and bad news that can be taken from the $53 million opening day of 20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The bad news is that this result makes it unlikely that James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel will meet pre-weekend projections for a $150 million-plus opening weekend, instead settling for a now-estimated $130-135 million launch.
‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, Michael B. Jordan talks his boxing threequel and Chris Nolan's latest gets new trailer
Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes to Lead Cast of Sam Mendes HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’
The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero moviemaking
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
‘Night of The Living Dead’ Sequel in Talks for Amazon Acquisition
MGM is angling for global distribution of Nikyatu Jusu-directed follow-up
How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Is the Sequel Streaming?
James Cameron returns with a whole new underwater world
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $17 Million Box Office in Thursday Previews
James Cameron's film opened to $50.4 million internationally
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung
"The Revenant's" Mark L. Smithwrotethe screenplay for the sequel
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
‘Darby and the Dead’ Director Silas Howard Admits His Team Was ‘Haunted’ by Their Own Rules of Paranormal Activity
Whenever you’re dealing with ghosts on screen, there are rules that must be followed. Each project has its own means of handling paranormal activity, and what spirits can or can’t do. And in the case of “Darby and the Dead,” director Silas Howard admits that it was hard following the rules he and his own team created.
