Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A roughly two-mile stretch of the Ocheyedan River ran dry this fall in northwest Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit
The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon.
voiceofalexandria.com
Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
Comments / 0