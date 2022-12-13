ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Missourian

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three straight...
FLORIDA STATE
Columbia Missourian

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with additional severe weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like...
LOUISIANA STATE
Columbia Missourian

State health department releases new maternal mortality dashboard

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released an online dashboard that reviews pregnancy-associated mortality data. The interactive dashboard, released Thursday, displays the number of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri county by county, as well as other relevant data — including risk factors and timing of death.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Petrino to join Odom's UNLV staff as OC

LAS VEGAS — Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, was hired Thursday as UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. Petrino, who went 18-15 over the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Former Missouri coach and player Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lawmakers to consider permanent teacher pay raises

JEFFERSON CITY — Permanently boosting teacher pay is on the agenda when legislators return to the capital city next month. This year’s state budget included money for districts to raise the minimum pay to $38,000, but the legislation required districts to chip in 30% of the cost, plus benefit costs, and money for the higher pay only lasts for one year.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Massachusetts Gov. Baker to be next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports. The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Columbia Missourian

Battle girls basketball advances to tournament title game

Battle girls basketball beat host Fort Zumwalt North 56-18 in the semifinals of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Wednesday in O’Fallon. The win came two days after the Spartans routed McCluer South/Berkeley STEAM 96-9 in the tournament quarterfinals. Senior Kaelyn Johnson recorded a double-double with 20 points and...
O'FALLON, MO

