LAS VEGAS — Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, was hired Thursday as UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. Petrino, who went 18-15 over the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Former Missouri coach and player Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO