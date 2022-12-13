FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University softball team released its 2023 schedule on Monday. The Pioneers will play 11 of their contests at Pioneer Park. "I think we have put together a challenging and exciting early season schedule for 2023 and our southern trips will give us the opportunity to play some very good competition to prepare our squad for our northern opponents," said head coach Pam London. "We are confident that they are willing to play hard and support each other throughout the season. We are looking forward to watching this team succeed."

