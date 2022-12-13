ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Former MU offensive tackle White commits to SMU

After entering the transfer portal this past Wednesday, former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White didn’t wait long to find a new home. White committed to SMU on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram. White missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury he suffered in spring camp. Missouri coach...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband

Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri cornerback Abrams-Draine to return for senior season

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will return for his senior season, the team announced on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Abrams-Draine, in only two-plus years primarily as a cornerback, emerged as one of the Tigers’ best players, regardless of position.
COLUMBIA, MO
100.9 The Eagle

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward

The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
governing.com

‘Plastic Roads’ Are Paved With Good Intention

Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU softball signs South Carolina transfer Gallagher

After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with South Carolina, infielder Maddie Gallagher has transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news Wednesday. Gallagher started 56 games, mostly at second base, for the Gamecocks last season. She hit .292, tied for second on the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hamdan leaves Missouri for offensive coordinator job at Boise State

Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan has left his role on the Tigers’ coaching staff to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator position at Boise State. The news was shared by the Broncos’ Twitter account Wednesday. Hamdan, who played at Boise State from 2004-2008, was offered $825,000 over...
BOISE, ID

