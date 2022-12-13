Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
Columbia Missourian
Class of 2023 target Harris to visit Missouri this weekend; Lovett visits Georgia
Jordon Harris will be making a second trip to Missouri this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Class of 2023 tight end’s first visit came Oct. 23, when he was offered by the Tigers before the Vanderbilt game. Interior defensive line coach Al Davis paid a visit to Harris...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Former MU offensive tackle White commits to SMU
After entering the transfer portal this past Wednesday, former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White didn’t wait long to find a new home. White committed to SMU on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram. White missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury he suffered in spring camp. Missouri coach...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband
Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892
Old Barnhill Building, California, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps (street view). When you hear the phrase, Old Barnhill Building, you might think it's a structure on a farm. That's not the case with this two-story building.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Columbia Missourian
No relief: Lack of government help leaves fire survivors relying on donations
Shawn Knight has spent much of his time clearing up the remains of his home since a fire ravaged roughly half of Wooldridge in late October. He has been sleeping in a tent next to where his home used to be. With the community’s help, he was able to get a trailer last week, but it lacks power and water.
krcgtv.com
"We had no heat, no hot water, nothing": Gygr-Gas customer on company shutdown
BOONVILLE — After paying $2,000 for a year's worth of propane, Travis Malone, his wife, and their baby went without propane for a week after being promised it would be refilled by Gygr-Gas representatives. According to customers, this Boonville-based metered propane company has amassed a reputation for failing to fulfill promises.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri cornerback Abrams-Draine to return for senior season
Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will return for his senior season, the team announced on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Abrams-Draine, in only two-plus years primarily as a cornerback, emerged as one of the Tigers’ best players, regardless of position.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
kjluradio.com
Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward
The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
KMZU
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
governing.com
‘Plastic Roads’ Are Paved With Good Intention
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through...
Columbia Missourian
MU softball signs South Carolina transfer Gallagher
After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with South Carolina, infielder Maddie Gallagher has transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news Wednesday. Gallagher started 56 games, mostly at second base, for the Gamecocks last season. She hit .292, tied for second on the...
Columbia Missourian
Hamdan leaves Missouri for offensive coordinator job at Boise State
Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan has left his role on the Tigers’ coaching staff to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator position at Boise State. The news was shared by the Broncos’ Twitter account Wednesday. Hamdan, who played at Boise State from 2004-2008, was offered $825,000 over...
