Read full article on original website
Related
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
New ‘Escape From New York’ Will Be a Continuation of John Carpenter Original, Not a Remake
“Escape from New York,” John Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece, has constantly been threatened with a remake. Everyone from now-disgraced action auteur Brett Ratner to “The Invisible Man” mastermind Leigh Whannell has taken a crack at the material over the years. But it seems like a remake is closer than its ever been, thanks to a new version from the filmmaking team Radio Silence (Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Chad Villella).
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung
"The Revenant's" Mark L. Smithwrotethe screenplay for the sequel
‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, Michael B. Jordan talks his boxing threequel and Chris Nolan's latest gets new trailer
Laura Haddock Says There Were ‘3 Different Versions’ of Max’s Storyline for Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’
The actress plays a former Russian asset whos been imprisoned on murder accusations
"Warrior Nun" Star Kristina Tonteri-Young Read A Bunch Of Thirst Tweets — You're Welcome
Kristina Tonteri-Young reading Sister Beatrice and Avatrice thirst tweets is filling the Warrior Nun –sized hole in my heart.
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Gets First Look, February Premiere Date at Netflix (Photos)
A new core four is coming to town
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
Henry Cavill to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon Studios
The news comes the same week we learned the former star of "The Witcher" would not be returning to play DC's Superman
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Adaptation for Sony
Tom Hanks will produce and Lisa Cholodenko will direct the the film based on the Tony-winning musical
How Did Emma Thompson Go From Oscar Contender to Afterthought?
The "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" star gave one of the year's greatest performances, but does anybody remember?
Mayan Lopez Opens Up About the Personal ‘George Lopez’ Reunion in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: ‘It Got Very Real For Me’
The actress-producer said it was a "no-brainer" to feature a quartet of familiar guest stars in the sitcoms Christmas episode
The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 13. event included Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Blythewood and Xochitl Gomez
‘The Woman King’ Star Thuso Mbedu Shares How She Overcame a ‘Dark Place’ After Losing 3 Close Relatives (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The actress says her role as Winnie in Amanda Lanes IsThunzi was a much-needed light"
‘The White Lotus’ Star and Jonas Brothers Superfan Haley Lu Richardson Surprised by Nick Jonas FaceTime on Corden (Video)
"The White Lotus" breakout is like every other Gen Z stan
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0