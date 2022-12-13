ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’

In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
New ‘Escape From New York’ Will Be a Continuation of John Carpenter Original, Not a Remake

“Escape from New York,” John Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece, has constantly been threatened with a remake. Everyone from now-disgraced action auteur Brett Ratner to “The Invisible Man” mastermind Leigh Whannell has taken a crack at the material over the years. But it seems like a remake is closer than its ever been, thanks to a new version from the filmmaking team Radio Silence (Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Chad Villella).
NEW YORK STATE
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
