Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’

In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Trailer Shines Spotlight on Victims’ Testimony (Video)

The epic conclusion to Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries is officially set to premiere in January. “Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” will air as a two-night event on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, focusing on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. The series features over 60 voices and testimonials.
