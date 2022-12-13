Read full article on original website
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Senate probe found some federal prison staff abused female inmates without discipline
Editor's Note: This story includes reporting about rape which some readers may find disturbing. A bipartisan Senate investigation has found widespread sexual abuse of women in prison by the male wardens, officers and volunteers tasked to protect them, uncovering incidents inside at least two-thirds of the federal facilities that housed women over the past decade.
Man who threatened Black Lives Matter supporters pleads guilty to hate crime charges
A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after he intimidated supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement by leaving handwritten notes and nooses around his community, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal district court to two...
Over half of car crash victims had drugs or alcohol in their systems, a study says
DETROIT — A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. Also, just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems, with tetrahydrocannabinol...
Thousands of migrants cross the border from Mexico as pandemic restrictions end soon
Federal authorities are scrambling to process thousands of migrants who have crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in recent days as pandemic border restrictions are set to end in less than a week.
