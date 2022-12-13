ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends

In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut reports season's first child influenza death

For the first time this flu season, a child has died from influenza in Connecticut. The state Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the child was under the age of 10, although the child's exact age was not released. The child lived in New Haven County and died sometime in December.
CONNECTICUT STATE

