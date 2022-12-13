ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves new ambulance service for city with 5-1 vote

The City of Youngstown voted nearly unanimously on Friday to approve a new ambulance service for the city. The ordinance passed with five out of six council members voting in favor of the new service with Councilman Jimmy Hughes being the only one to vote against it. At this point, it is unclear why Hughes voted against the service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown to consider $4M contract with new ambulance provider Friday

After months of agonizing over finding a way of maintaining reliable ambulance service for the citizens of Youngstown, City Council will consider a $4 million, three-year contract with a Stark County based provider. Council is scheduled to meet in a special session on Friday to consider legislation that would use...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Sheriff's Department asking for help after Trumbull, Portage counties thefts

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents about thefts taking place in the Braceville area in Trumbull County as well as in Portage County. The post on social media is asking residents of Portage and Trumbull counties to be on the lookout for a dark-colored truck that has allegedly been seen being used in two recent thefts in the area.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Former NEOCC guard from Canfield pleads guilty to accepting bribes

A former Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has pleaded guilty to charges filed for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for bribery payments. Last month, Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, was charged with providing narcotics, marijuana, and tobacco to inmates and...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull Co. Health District holding vaccine clinics ahead of holidays

The Trumbull County Combined Health District will hold two vaccine clinics during the week of December 19th. The clinics will offer Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines and the mRNA bivalent booster that protects against the original COVID vaccine, the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. Flu shots...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

