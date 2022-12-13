Read full article on original website
Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year
Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year.
Youngstown council approves new ambulance service for city with 5-1 vote
The City of Youngstown voted nearly unanimously on Friday to approve a new ambulance service for the city. The ordinance passed with five out of six council members voting in favor of the new service with Councilman Jimmy Hughes being the only one to vote against it. At this point, it is unclear why Hughes voted against the service.
Retired Mahoning County Prosecutor recognized by statewide organization
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association has named Paul Gains as “Prosecutor of the Year”. Gains, 71, who recently retired after serving as Mahoning County Prosecutor for 25 years, received the honor at the association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes awardees for exceptional representation for the people of...
City of Youngstown enters into agreement with new ambulance company
The biggest issue discussed at a special council meeting Friday was why a nearby ambulance company was never made aware that the city of Youngstown was looking for services.
Youngstown to consider $4M contract with new ambulance provider Friday
After months of agonizing over finding a way of maintaining reliable ambulance service for the citizens of Youngstown, City Council will consider a $4 million, three-year contract with a Stark County based provider. Council is scheduled to meet in a special session on Friday to consider legislation that would use...
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation
Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation.
Downtown Youngstown business ‘refuses to move’, suing city
The business owner is claiming the city breached its contract.
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal.
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Sheriff's Department asking for help after Trumbull, Portage counties thefts
The Portage County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents about thefts taking place in the Braceville area in Trumbull County as well as in Portage County. The post on social media is asking residents of Portage and Trumbull counties to be on the lookout for a dark-colored truck that has allegedly been seen being used in two recent thefts in the area.
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Turnpike plow names 'Clearopathra', 'Blizzard Wizard' submitted by Valley residents
A couple of Valley residents have come up with some of the winning ideas in the Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. Among the eight winning submissions that will be emblazoned on plows along the pike is “Clearopathra”, which is the brainchild of Samantha Scardina of Berlin Center. Clearopathra...
Former NEOCC guard from Canfield pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has pleaded guilty to charges filed for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for bribery payments. Last month, Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, was charged with providing narcotics, marijuana, and tobacco to inmates and...
Springfield Twp. pilot jailed; charged in YSU stadium low flight case
The Springfield Township pilot accused of flying a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game more than three years ago found himself in jail this weekend. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of inducing panic and...
Trumbull Co. Health District holding vaccine clinics ahead of holidays
The Trumbull County Combined Health District will hold two vaccine clinics during the week of December 19th. The clinics will offer Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines and the mRNA bivalent booster that protects against the original COVID vaccine, the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. Flu shots...
Ohio high school teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
