ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

WVU great Kevin Jones enjoying another successful season in Japan

A great year of basketball continues for Jones in the Land of the Rising Sun. 2022 has been a successful year of basketball for Kevin Jones. The recent WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee finished up the 2021-22 season with a strong performance for his new team in Japan, the Hitachi Sun Rockers. He followed that up with an entertaining run in The Basketball Tournament with some old teammates, which included Jones hitting the game-winning shot in front of thousands of Mountaineer fans in Charleston to send Best Virginia to the TBT quarterfinals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
WOWK

Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy