Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Related
Thousands of shoes collected, repaired and donated to those in need this winter season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ralph Rotella, also known as the “Shoe Guy” around town, is making it his mission to repair and provide shoes to those in need throughout Central New York. For 12 years now, Rotella has been doing just that, giving back to the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse. “First I do my […]
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
New restaurant to open in Hanover Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those of you who remember the restaurant, Today’s Special, let me introduce you to, Storys. Storys will be going into The State Tower Building , where Today’s Special used to be. Owner, Jose Morales, has been in the food service for 16 years, working in all different aspects of the […]
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Syracuse preps for the snow: new tools and parking priority enforcement
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls. “New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and […]
mylittlefalls.com
Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
localsyr.com
Storm update: When’s the worst and how much?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday. The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening. Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night.
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
Comments / 0