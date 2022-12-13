ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens

REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
Experts warn of high avalanche danger in lower elevations this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Avalanche Center said there is an unusually high avalanche danger in the state’s lower elevations. Greg Gagne, Avalanche Forecaster at Utah Avalanche Center said this is unusual because avalanches do not normally happen in the lower elevations. But, with the recent...
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Utah’s employment in November: job growth slowing, unemployment begins rising

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s economy is beginning to slow according to data from Utah’s Department of Workforce Services. Data from the month of November 2022 shows Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment increased an estimated 2.6% across the past 12 months. The state’s economy added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021 which brings Utah’s current job count to 1,688,600.
KSL+: Addressing mental health and loneliness during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — The most wonderful time of the year can also be among the most difficult times. Inflation is leading more people to food banks leading more people to food banks and the pandemic and other circumstances have taken a toll on the mental health of many.
Utah charities make urgent plea for donations before Christmas

At the Utah Food Bank, it looks like business as usual, but the reality is, more people than ever are asking for food at a time when donations are down and the costs of everything are up. “We’re down about 90,000 pounds from where we were this time last year,”...
Legislative committee sets aside $400M for Utah tax cuts next year

SALT LAKE CITY — A legislative committee on Tuesday set aside $400 million for tax cuts to be decided upon next year and approved budget recommendations for the upcoming general session according to a ksl.com report. The Utah Legislature‘s Executive Appropriations Committee agreed to set aside $545 million to...
Utah officers working overtime through December to stop DUI

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers from more than 25 law enforcement agencies across the state will work more than 230 extra DUI shifts through the end of the year to protect Utahns from impaired drivers. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 818 alcohol-related crashes so far in 2022. Of the...
Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential...
