Wisconsin State

onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Until 6:00AM Christmas Eve

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch is in effect until 6:00am on Saturday, December 24. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. (Reminder: Check your CO detectors & vents!)
WISCONSIN STATE
wbiw.com

Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night

INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
WIBW

Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
TOPEKA, KS
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages could return this week

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard

MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Molly Bernard. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Snow to wind down by Saturday morning, cold to ramp up beginning Sunday

WEATHER STORY: The monster low that brought so much snow is parked right over the Twin Ports. It should, however, be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Friday night. Until then, though, northern Minnesota faces a Winter Weather Advisory. Flurries could linger for all zones through early Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, higher air pressure will try to clear us up a touch but also cool us down a fair amount. A cold may be with us for the week ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, tumbling temps next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all through North Cenral Wisconsin, snow covered the ground and is determined to stick around. Last year, a 12 inch snowpack vanished due to record warmth and snow-eating winds. This year, winter is here to stay, at least through Christmas and the end of the year. Clouds will be common on Saturday with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Little to no additional accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
wxpr.org

Schools closed, power impacted by winter storm

A massive winter storm may be winding down, but the effects are still being felt. A winter storm warning ends as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Wisconsin Public Service reported 10,000 customers without power as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday. School districts across northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of...
WISCONSIN STATE

