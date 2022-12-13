Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Winter storm preparations underway, possible power outages expected across Southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Preparations for an anticipated winter storm are already underway. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Milwaukee has issued a winter storm watch for all of the area starting Thursday and going into Saturday morning. The potential for major snow and travel issues continues to go up, especially late Thursday night through Friday.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch In Effect Until 6:00AM Christmas Eve
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch is in effect until 6:00am on Saturday, December 24. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. (Reminder: Check your CO detectors & vents!)
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
northernnewsnow.com
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
WINTER, WI -- Almost a week after a storm delivered inches of snow to parts of the Northland, some residents in Northwest Wisconsin still don’t have power. “Our power went out Wednesday night and we still have no power,” said Jodi Hayes, who lives in Winter, Wisconsin. Residents...
Blizzard Conditions Looking Likely in MN Days Before Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A potentially dangerous week of weather is ahead. The National Weather Service says multiple hazards are expected this week. Several inches of fluffy snow will come on Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light so no blowing snow. Temperatures will...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
More Rounds of Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The week before Christmas will bring a mix of winter weather to Minnesota. The National Weather Service says we could get up to an inch of snow on Monday. The greatest chance for snow is in northern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The arrowhead region is...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages could return this week
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
WISN
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Molly Bernard. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
northernnewsnow.com
Snow to wind down by Saturday morning, cold to ramp up beginning Sunday
WEATHER STORY: The monster low that brought so much snow is parked right over the Twin Ports. It should, however, be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Friday night. Until then, though, northern Minnesota faces a Winter Weather Advisory. Flurries could linger for all zones through early Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, higher air pressure will try to clear us up a touch but also cool us down a fair amount. A cold may be with us for the week ahead.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, tumbling temps next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all through North Cenral Wisconsin, snow covered the ground and is determined to stick around. Last year, a 12 inch snowpack vanished due to record warmth and snow-eating winds. This year, winter is here to stay, at least through Christmas and the end of the year. Clouds will be common on Saturday with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Little to no additional accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
wxpr.org
Schools closed, power impacted by winter storm
A massive winter storm may be winding down, but the effects are still being felt. A winter storm warning ends as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Wisconsin Public Service reported 10,000 customers without power as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday. School districts across northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of...
wpr.org
Power outages across Wisconsin affect thousands of residents after heavy snowfall
Tens of thousands of residents in northern Wisconsin were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in some areas. Xcel Energy reported more than 30,000 customers were without power in northwestern Wisconsin as of 8 a.m. Xcell spokesperson Chris Oullette...
