WEATHER STORY: The monster low that brought so much snow is parked right over the Twin Ports. It should, however, be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Friday night. Until then, though, northern Minnesota faces a Winter Weather Advisory. Flurries could linger for all zones through early Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, higher air pressure will try to clear us up a touch but also cool us down a fair amount. A cold may be with us for the week ahead.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO