Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
kswo.com
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman is in the Jackson County Jail facing a charge for trafficking Fentanyl. According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on Highway 62. The trooper says he smelled marijuana when...
kptv.com
2 dead in Mt. Angel murder-suicide, police confirm
MT. ANGEL Ore. (KPTV) – A murder-suicide in Mt. Angel has left two people dead, according to the Mt. Angel Police Department. Officers with the Mt. Angel P.D. responded just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a suicide attempt.
Two dead in a murder-suicide shooting in Mt. Angel
MT ANGEL, Ore. — Police have determined that a couple found shot to death inside their home in Mt. Angel late last month died as the result of a murder-suicide. The husband was identified as the shooter, the Mt. Angel Police Department reported in a news release Monday. Police...
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
Woman arrested in Georgia 6 years after death of 10-year-old adopted son in Arizona
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter, a South Carolina girl missing since Thanksgiving when her mother was found slain, has been safely located and her father has been arrested, police said.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
WMBF
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a struggle most working caregivers know too well: finding childcare. While most childcare facilities provide quality care, many parents are still hesitant. “I just had this feeling that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Tabitha Tatum said as...
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver’s license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents. South Carolina’s population has increased by roughly half a million people over the last decade, bringing the state’s population to more than 5.1 million. […]
live5news.com
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews cleared a crash on I-26 eastbound that closed two lanes Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the two left lanes closed as of 6:49 a.m. The crash was cleared just after 7 a.m. There was no immediate word on any injuries. This...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (JET) Middle School Wins 2022 State Middle School Mock Trial Championship
For a consecutive third year, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (JET) Middle School of Johnston in Edgefield County was named the winner of the South Carolina Bar’s State Middle School Mock Trial competition. This event was held in person for the first time in two years. The JET Middle School team, led by...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
animalleague.org
Giving the Gift of Hope to South Carolina Rescues
Warning: Some images may be heartbreaking. Survivors of horrific circumstances, two special dogs are ready to find a loving home for the holidays thanks to the teamwork from our incredible shelter partners in South Carolina. Clayton and Freyja made the trip to our Port Washington, NY campus together on our Mobile Unit as part of a rescue mission with partners A Second Chance and Lakeside Animal Rescue.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
yourislandnews.com
‘We the people’ can force necessary change
Those three words changed governments forever. Never had any government been successfully created believing in the idea of “self-governance.” Before that amazing instrument that “We the People” call the “Constitution of the United States” was ratified, “the People” were considered too uneducated, too opinionated, and too uncivil to govern themselves.
