kswo.com

Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman is in the Jackson County Jail facing a charge for trafficking Fentanyl. According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on Highway 62. The trooper says he smelled marijuana when...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kptv.com

2 dead in Mt. Angel murder-suicide, police confirm

MT. ANGEL Ore. (KPTV) – A murder-suicide in Mt. Angel has left two people dead, according to the Mt. Angel Police Department. Officers with the Mt. Angel P.D. responded just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a suicide attempt.
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
KGW

Two dead in a murder-suicide shooting in Mt. Angel

MT ANGEL, Ore. — Police have determined that a couple found shot to death inside their home in Mt. Angel late last month died as the result of a murder-suicide. The husband was identified as the shooter, the Mt. Angel Police Department reported in a news release Monday. Police...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen after crash on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews cleared a crash on I-26 eastbound that closed two lanes Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the two left lanes closed as of 6:49 a.m. The crash was cleared just after 7 a.m. There was no immediate word on any injuries. This...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
animalleague.org

Giving the Gift of Hope to South Carolina Rescues

Warning: Some images may be heartbreaking. Survivors of horrific circumstances, two special dogs are ready to find a loving home for the holidays thanks to the teamwork from our incredible shelter partners in South Carolina. Clayton and Freyja made the trip to our Port Washington, NY campus together on our Mobile Unit as part of a rescue mission with partners A Second Chance and Lakeside Animal Rescue.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
yourislandnews.com

‘We the people’ can force necessary change

Those three words changed governments forever. Never had any government been successfully created believing in the idea of “self-governance.” Before that amazing instrument that “We the People” call the “Constitution of the United States” was ratified, “the People” were considered too uneducated, too opinionated, and too uncivil to govern themselves.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

