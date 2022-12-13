Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Huskies Tap Oaks Christian Roster Again, Offer Young Linebacker
Oaks Christian School, located north of Los Angeles and west of Burbank, has been around for a little more than two decades and been a football powerhouse all that time. College football programs regularly comb the roster of the elite private school for talent, the University of Washington included, because there's always someone interesting on it.
BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall 'More Than Likely' Out for New Mexico Bowl vs SMU
BYU star quarterback Jaren Hall is "more than likely" out for the New Mexico Bowl against SMU, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake spoke to the media ahead of BYU's practice on Thursday. Hall has been seen in a walking boot and a scooter since arriving in New Mexico.
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport
On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
Utah high school sports regions have been realigned for the next few years. Here are the details
The Utah High School Activities Association announced realignment for the next two years on Thursday.
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Utah
Utah has become a major golf destination in recent decades, with incredibly varied terrain overcoming a relatively short golf season at many elevations. An abundance of stunning scenery never hurts, either. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the...
