Salt Lake City, UT

Related
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two of the top programs in the history of college basketball will meet Saturday in a legendary venue as No. 13 Kentucky takes on No. 16 UCLA as part of the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. The game will follow an earlier tilt between North Carolina and No. 23 Ohio State as part of the event, which highlights a triple-header of marquee college basketball action on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) will try to get back on track and avoid getting swept in a two-game series when they face the Utah Jazz (16-14) again on Thursday night. Utah snapped New Orleans' seven-game winning streak in a 121-100 win on Tuesday. The Jazz had lost three of their previous four games, so they are only two games above the .500 mark overall this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period

The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
GEORGIA STATE
HuskyMaven

Huskies Tap Oaks Christian Roster Again, Offer Young Linebacker

Oaks Christian School, located north of Los Angeles and west of Burbank, has been around for a little more than two decades and been a football powerhouse all that time. College football programs regularly comb the roster of the elite private school for talent, the University of Washington included, because there's always someone interesting on it.
SEATTLE, WA
CougsDaily

BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport

On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
PROVO, UT

