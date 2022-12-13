Read full article on original website
Silent on Trump, NC congressional Republicans won't say whether they'll support his 2024 run
RALEIGH, N.C. — When former President Donald Trump announced last month he’d seek to reclaim the White House in 2024, he was met with minimal fanfare from North Carolina’s political leaders. And as new polling indicates that possible GOP competitors for the nomination might have more appeal,...
The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
N. Carolina justices: State Senate map must be drawn again
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators — under which the court permitted this year's elections to be conducted — remain tainted by partisan bias favoring the GOP and must be redrawn. The state’s highest...
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands
Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Likely Republican primary voters show strong support of Mark Robinson in his potential run for governor, GOP poll finds
New polling indicates that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has strong favorability among Republican voters and that he could have a sizable following if he decided to run for governor in 2024. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates...
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, MINN. — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
N. Carolina voter ID still void after Supreme Court ruling
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote in North Carolina remains invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed Friday with a lower court decision that struck it down. In a 4-3 decision, the court’s Democratic justices said they saw no reason...
NC Supreme Court strikes down state Senate map, OKs revised state House map
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday delivered a mixed ruling on a string of voting maps. In a 4-3 ruling split along ideological lines, the Democratic majority on the state’s highest court ruled that a state Senate map that will give Republicans veto-proof control within the chamber next year created “stark partisan asymmetry in violation of the fundamental right to vote on equal terms.”
NC Supreme Court strikes down state Senate map, voter ID law. Republican lawmakers plan to revisit both issues next year
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday delivered a mixed ruling on a string of voting maps and tossed out a voter ID law that had been stalled by legal challenges. In a 4-3 ruling split along ideological lines, the Democratic majority on the state’s highest...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved in...
New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates
Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled...
North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to October's rate of 3.8%. The rate began increasing after it bottomed out at 3.4% for four consecutive months ending in July, according to agency figures. The U.S. rate remained at 3.7% in November.
Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state's sweeping abortion ban, but they largely don't know the specifics of what's in the law as it stands today, according to new Vanderbilt University polling. The disconnect comes in a state that...
Sailors missing at sea for 10 days rescued off Delaware coast
CAPE MAY, N.J. — Two men on a sailboat missing for 10 days were rescued at sea Tuesday. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, but disappeared after they left North Carolina's Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The U.S....
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
