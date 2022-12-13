ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers

RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands

Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Likely Republican primary voters show strong support of Mark Robinson in his potential run for governor, GOP poll finds

New polling indicates that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has strong favorability among Republican voters and that he could have a sizable following if he decided to run for governor in 2024. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Supreme Court strikes down state Senate map, OKs revised state House map

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday delivered a mixed ruling on a string of voting maps. In a 4-3 ruling split along ideological lines, the Democratic majority on the state’s highest court ruled that a state Senate map that will give Republicans veto-proof control within the chamber next year created “stark partisan asymmetry in violation of the fundamental right to vote on equal terms.”
WRAL News

New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates

Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
WRAL News

DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to October's rate of 3.8%. The rate began increasing after it bottomed out at 3.4% for four consecutive months ending in July, according to agency figures. The U.S. rate remained at 3.7% in November.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state's sweeping abortion ban, but they largely don't know the specifics of what's in the law as it stands today, according to new Vanderbilt University polling. The disconnect comes in a state that...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy