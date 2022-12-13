Read full article on original website
Penny Diane O’Dare
Penny Diane O’Dare of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 50. Penny was born in Harvey, IL to the late Randell Thomas, and Pamela Forberg Thomas who survives. Penny worked as an accounting specialist for CFC Recycling during her life, and was a member of the Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four children, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, and Christopher O’Dare; one brother, Brandon Thomas (Amanda); one sister, Tina Parker (Jon); and five grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Linda M. Wilhoite
Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.
Raiders pull off season sweep of Tullahoma
Coffee County finished off the basketball season sweep of Tullahoma Friday night, going on the road and leaving with a pair of wins. At no point Friday night did Coffee County look like the dominant force that has showed up on most nights. But the Lady Raiders still took care of business.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
Readyville Photographer Submits Winning Photograph
For a second time, a Readyville photographer has been selected to have her work displayed in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine. The winning entry that was submitted by Kimberly Koon was chosen through a photo contest that was sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA, Tennessee Wildlife magazine staff and the public, picked the picture that was captured by Koon and 11-others, to appear in the 2023 TWRA calendar, which will soon be available (Click here to buy the calendar). Koon was also selected as a winning photographer in 2021 for the 2022 calendar.
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Smith County Grand Jury Returns Indictments from December 2022 Session
The Smith County Grand Jury met for its December 2022 session on December 5, 2022. You can see them below:. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. 1 Count of Using Hand Held Personal Device While Driving. 1 Count Driving with Possession of Methamphetamine. 1 Count Possession of Sch. Ⅱ...
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill
In Spring Hill, three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles one night alone.
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Westwood girls roll, boys fall on Thursday conference play
The Westwood Lady Rockets rolled to a conference win Thursday night, thrashing visiting Eagleville 44-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Jules Ferrell got hot behind the 3-point arc, burying five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win. Reece Finch added 11 and Bella VanZandbergen 4 for the Lady Rockets.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
Manchester Police Department welcomes two new officers
Manchester Police Department has announced the welcome of two new officers to the staff. Officer Jameson Wells joins the patrol division while Officer / SRO Jason Fowler is the new School Resource Officer for College Street Elementary. Both of these officers are former Manchester Police Department employees who returned home.
Man indicted for ramming patrol car in pursuit
A man who rammed a South Carthage patrol vehicle multiple times in an effort to elude police during a high speed pursuit along Highway 70 has been indicted by the grand jury. James C. Mofield, 33, Antioch, was indicted for reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon and aggravated assault in connection with the incident which occurred in September of this year.
