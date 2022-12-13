Man's Video of What He Ate in a Day on Norwegian 'Prima' Is Downright Impressive

Our mouths wouldn't stop watering at this!

If you've been keeping up with cruise news at all over the past several months, you're probably familiar with some of the buzz around the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines' newest vessel. A lot of people were intrigued by the ship's culinary offerings, including the quirky food truck-themed Indulge Food Hall. But what's the food actually like for cruise goers aboard the Prima?

Popular TikTok travel vlogger @theshayspence recently traveled aboard the Norwegian Prima. In this video, he shared what he ate in a day on his cruise trip!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Gosh, we're hungry all of a sudden. Cruise ship food can be hit or miss, but based on what we've seen here, it looks like the Prima is serving up hit after hit after hit!

We were glad that Shay took some time to explore the options at Indulge Food Hall, since that's one part of the ship that's been getting so much buzz online. However, we also appreciate that he showed examples from other restaurants and buffets aboard the ship that have gotten less media attention. It shows that you're not limited to just one or two restaurants for good food aboard the Prima- you're likely to have a great dining experience wherever you go!

"I have tried to perfect that mac and cheese every since we got off of the Prima's inaugural sailing! It’s insane!!!" related @mittenmominthemiddle. "That pizza looks good compared to the other Norwegian ships. I’m guessing they knew they had to step up their pizza game," admired @jonjrodrodriguez. "Get the pesto gnocchi and tomato soup from Indulge," recommended @sarah.nathanson.

Sometimes we see videos of cruise ship food and are... less than impressed. However, our mouths have been watering ever since we watched this one. It's clear that the Prima is doing something seriously right when it comes to food. It's just one reason why this brand-new cruise ship has become such a hit with travelers in such a brief time!

