Penny Diane O’Dare
Penny Diane O’Dare of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 50. Penny was born in Harvey, IL to the late Randell Thomas, and Pamela Forberg Thomas who survives. Penny worked as an accounting specialist for CFC Recycling during her life, and was a member of the Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four children, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, and Christopher O’Dare; one brother, Brandon Thomas (Amanda); one sister, Tina Parker (Jon); and five grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler
Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at STRHS – Winchester.
Linda M. Wilhoite
Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.
Raiders pull off season sweep of Tullahoma
Coffee County finished off the basketball season sweep of Tullahoma Friday night, going on the road and leaving with a pair of wins. At no point Friday night did Coffee County look like the dominant force that has showed up on most nights. But the Lady Raiders still took care of business.
Motlow State Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Aviation Simulation Lab in Shelbyville
In partnership with Azure Flight Support, Motlow State Community College unveiled its new Aviation Simulation Lab located at the Middle Tennessee Education Center (MTEC) in Shelbyville. “We are committed to education. This is exciting!” said Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham, “Motlow’s Aviation Lab is going to make a difference in...
Manchester Police Department welcomes two new officers
Manchester Police Department has announced the welcome of two new officers to the staff. Officer Jameson Wells joins the patrol division while Officer / SRO Jason Fowler is the new School Resource Officer for College Street Elementary. Both of these officers are former Manchester Police Department employees who returned home.
Westwood girls roll, boys fall on Thursday conference play
The Westwood Lady Rockets rolled to a conference win Thursday night, thrashing visiting Eagleville 44-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Jules Ferrell got hot behind the 3-point arc, burying five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win. Reece Finch added 11 and Bella VanZandbergen 4 for the Lady Rockets.
Manchester Police Department to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holidays
According to an official statement, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 14, 2022, to January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
