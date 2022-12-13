High-performance models like the BAC Mono are the epitome of minimalism in mid-engine cars. YouTube channel, AutoTopNL, known for its Autobahn reviews and top-speed runs, recently got a chance to feature one of these exclusive, lightweight, sports cars and put it through its paces on public roads. We assume the test driver is wearing a helmet since the BAC Mono doesn’t have a front windshield aside from the small wind deflector, which hardly redirects flies away from the driver’s face. At the same time, it’s capable of savage acceleration and getting up to great speeds, as the video below clearly shows. But what exactly is it that makes the Mono the savage, yet precise, speed machine that it is?

