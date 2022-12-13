Read full article on original website
Penny Diane O’Dare
Penny Diane O’Dare of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 50. Penny was born in Harvey, IL to the late Randell Thomas, and Pamela Forberg Thomas who survives. Penny worked as an accounting specialist for CFC Recycling during her life, and was a member of the Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four children, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, and Christopher O’Dare; one brother, Brandon Thomas (Amanda); one sister, Tina Parker (Jon); and five grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Linda M. Wilhoite
Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.
Manchester’s Christmas Stroll is Friday
The Downtown Manchester Christmas stroll is Friday, (Dec. 16) from 5-8 p.m. Live storefront displays: 5-7 p.m. shopping & strolling: 5-8 p.m. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,684 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Manchester Police Department welcomes two new officers
Manchester Police Department has announced the welcome of two new officers to the staff. Officer Jameson Wells joins the patrol division while Officer / SRO Jason Fowler is the new School Resource Officer for College Street Elementary. Both of these officers are former Manchester Police Department employees who returned home.
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
Man indicted for ramming patrol car in pursuit
A man who rammed a South Carthage patrol vehicle multiple times in an effort to elude police during a high speed pursuit along Highway 70 has been indicted by the grand jury. James C. Mofield, 33, Antioch, was indicted for reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon and aggravated assault in connection with the incident which occurred in September of this year.
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Death of Inmate at Coffee County Jail on Monday Remains Under Investigation
(COFFEE COUNTY, TN) In nearby Coffee County, the death of an inmate at the local jail remains under investigation. The man, whose name has not been released, became ill during the booking process and died on Monday, December 12, 2022. Evidently, the subject was transported to the facility from another...
Raiders pull off season sweep of Tullahoma
Coffee County finished off the basketball season sweep of Tullahoma Friday night, going on the road and leaving with a pair of wins. At no point Friday night did Coffee County look like the dominant force that has showed up on most nights. But the Lady Raiders still took care of business.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
Manchester Police increasing Impaired Driving Enforcement
The Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement now through January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
