Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is out Monday against the Phoenix Suns. James will sit out the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back due to left ankle soreness. He played 36 minutes in five straight games and scored at least 30 points in each of the last four. Wenyen Gabriel is set to return after missing the last seven games with a shoulder injury, so he should soak up some of James' minutes. There will also be larger roles on offense for Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown, and Thomas Bryant.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO