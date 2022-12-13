Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert has a chance to return from a two-game absence and play in the second end of the Timberwolves' back-to-back. Naz Reid, who is probable for Monday after leaving Sunday's win over the Chicago Bulls early due to left shoulder tightness, will likely move back to the second unit if Gobert is available. Anthony Edwards also tends to be less active on offense when Gobert is on the floor.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (hip) doubtful for Monday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (hip) is doubtful to play in the team's Monday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier exited Sunday's game against the Nuggets after just 14 minutes and was unable to return to the contest. He's doubtful to play in tonight's tilt with the Kings after just a single day of rest.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) ruled out Monday for Lakers' second leg
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is out Monday against the Phoenix Suns. James will sit out the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back due to left ankle soreness. He played 36 minutes in five straight games and scored at least 30 points in each of the last four. Wenyen Gabriel is set to return after missing the last seven games with a shoulder injury, so he should soak up some of James' minutes. There will also be larger roles on offense for Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown, and Thomas Bryant.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
D'Angelo Russell (knee) probable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is probable to play Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Russell played 37 minutes on Sunday and shot 10-14 from the floor, including 7-10 on 3-pointers, for 28 points. He had missed the previous two contests, but it looks like the Timberwolves plan to have Russell available for the second leg of the back-to-back.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks Monday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available to play Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bertans has been upgraded from questionable, but he was available on Saturday and didn't play, so his status is largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Bertans is averaging 7.5 minutes across 11 appearances this season....
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) returning Monday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is not on the injury report for Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dinwiddie is set to return after resting Saturday on the second end of a back-to-back. Luka Doncic (quad) has been upgraded from questionable to available, so Reggie Bullock will likely move back to the Mavericks' bench on Monday.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 12/19/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) ruled out Monday for Suns
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is out Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker, who scored a season-high 58 points on Saturday, will sit out the first half of a back-to-back against the inferior Lakers. Landry Shamet will likely replace Booker in the Suns' lineup and Damion Lee should benefit off the bench.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/19/22: Will the Bucks Cover as Road Favorites Against the Pelicans?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) upgraded Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) has been upgraded to questionable to for Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out for a second straight game due to a lower back contusion, but it looks like he now has a chance to suit up. Isaiah Joe will move back to the second unit if Gilgeous-Alexander is cleared. There will also be fewer opportunities on offense for Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, Eugene Omoruyi, Aaron Wiggins, and Aleksej Pokusevski.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Monday 12/19/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
