hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine volleyball’s Amber Igiede earns AVCA All-America honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team on Wednesday. The 2022 Big West Player of the Year and three-time All-Big West first teamer becomes the 31st Rainbow Wahine garner All-American status and just the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful opening weekend in the girls bracket, the Iolani Classic continues on Friday with the boys tournament. As always, the field is stacked. “The girls tournament went really really well and it was so great to be back to normal and were back to normal...
hawaiinewsnow.com

2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins

More than a third of Oahu's accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Here are the best gifts to give a travel enthusiast

"To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu police major selected as next Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz has been selected as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission affirmed his selection in a 5-3 vote, with Chair John Bertsch recused. HPR has reached out to Moszkowicz for comment. Moszkowicz is a 22-year Honolulu Police Department...
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
