decrypt.co
MetaMask Launches PayPal Integration for Ethereum Purchases
Some U.S. MetaMask users can now buy Ethereum directly from their wallet using PayPal. MetaMask has added a PayPal integration to its software wallet, allowing U.S. users to purchase Ethereum directly from its mobile app. While the feature is not yet available to all U.S. users, MetaMask plans to slowly roll out the feature “in the coming weeks.”
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Elon Musk Bans Put Twitter on 'Path to Authoritarianism'
Buterin would rather see Twitter provide users with 30 days’ notice before implementing new content moderation rules. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is raising alarms on Elon Musk’s recent wave of Twitter censorship, stating that the site’s barrage of account bans over the last few days are putting Twitter on “the path to authoritarianism.”
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Top Sales Charts as Traders Buy In for the Lulz
“I’ve spent $99 on much dumber shit,” one tweeter wrote to justify a purchase as the widely mocked NFTs sell out. Donald Trump’s Polygon NFT collection sold out in less than a day, and secondary sales are currently topping the NFT market. The project was widely mocked...
decrypt.co
New Coinbase Tool to Let Users Reclaim Stranded Ethereum Tokens
Untold numbers of ERC-20 tokens have been lost due to Coinbase incompatibility with the exchange—a new feature will finally retrieve them. Tokens lost to the ether may soon be retrieved, says Coinbase. A new tool developed by Coinbase will allow users to recover ERC-20 tokens previously thought forever stranded,...
