Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older. The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday. “This […]
WNCT
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022
Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
publicradioeast.org
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
Winterville pet grooming service has tails waggin’ with unique name, great service
WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — With 10 years of dog grooming experience at other pet service businesses, Meghan Morris decided it was time she opened her own grooming business. With the help of her business manager, Nicholas Kowalski, she is now able to get creative with her talents. “I’m pretty much the one that does all […]
New sushi restaurant in New Bern offers diversity to downtown area
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai. “We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon. […]
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
wcti12.com
Surf City officials provide updates on three stormwater projects
Surf City, North Carolina — On December 16th, the town of Surf City provided updates on three stormwater projects currently underway. The first is the "South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Plan" implementation. The project will install infiltration chambers to collect water from the road and divert it to two locations...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 13, 14 & 15
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE,...
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
wcti12.com
Greenville Mayor working on solution to trash buildup in uptown
North Carolina — Businesses in Greenville have grown concerned with the trash problem in uptown. They said the trash that has built up around the dumpsters is a health and safety concern for people living and working in the area. Greenville Mayor, P.J. Connelly spoke about the concerns businesses...
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
WITN
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
Craven County commissioners moving forward with Sudan Shriners building
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County commissioners are working on plans for its newly purchased Sudan Shriners building on Broad Street. The building cost $6 million and was approved by a vote of the commissioners. The commissioners are looking at different options regarding what to do about the building and the property it sits […]
WITN
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
Comments / 0