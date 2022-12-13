ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022

Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern

On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in New Bern offers diversity to downtown area

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai. “We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17

Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Surf City officials provide updates on three stormwater projects

Surf City, North Carolina — On December 16th, the town of Surf City provided updates on three stormwater projects currently underway. The first is the "South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Plan" implementation. The project will install infiltration chambers to collect water from the road and divert it to two locations...
SURF CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 13, 14 & 15

Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Mayor working on solution to trash buildup in uptown

North Carolina — Businesses in Greenville have grown concerned with the trash problem in uptown. They said the trash that has built up around the dumpsters is a health and safety concern for people living and working in the area. Greenville Mayor, P.J. Connelly spoke about the concerns businesses...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

