Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Four downs with Josh Heupel

Tennessee returned to the practice field on Saturday morning for their second day of bowl preparation as Josh Heupel’s team gets ready to face Clemson on Dec. 30. The Vols’ roster has seen an influx of new faces join them this week as Tennessee has welcomed 15 midterm enrollees onto the squad who will have a chance to take part in bowl prep both here and on site in Miami.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Kent State transfer QB Collin Schlee expected to commit to UCLA

Kent State transfer quarterback Collin Schlee is expected to commit to UCLA, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Schlee threw for 13 touchdowns and 2,109 yards in 2022. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal...
KENT, OH
WausauPilot

Disappointing seasons remove buzz from Rams-Packers match-up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This can’t be what the NFL’s schedule-makers and ESPN executives had in mind. When the league’s slate of prime-time games came out in the spring, a mid-December matchup between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the three-time defending NFC North champion Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field sounded like TV ratings gold.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Live updates: South Carolina MBB vs. East Carolina

South Carolina is trying for its second win in a three-game week. The Gamecocks take on East Carolina in Greenville, South Carolina Saturday afternoon with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. GamecockCentral is on hand for the game. Follow along with live updates here. •Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the...
GREENVILLE, SC

