Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
17-year old boy dies in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clay County
A teen driver died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Clay County, the county sheriff's office said.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Weston Woman on Felony Drug Charge in Platte County
Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Weston woman on a felony drug charge late Thursday night in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 47-year-old Wranda R. White around 11:17 p.m. on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Authorities later released...
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
mycouriertribune.com
Herzog Foundation opens in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville. The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place...
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lexington Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash Wednesday in Lafayette County
A Lexington woman suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Route E, just north of Cole Lane, as 33-year-old Katelyn J. Levy headed southbound. Troopers say Levy struck a deer in the road. Levy suffered...
Kansas woman dies after car strikes rock wall at private home
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, was westbound Metropolitan Avenue at the intersection of South 32nd Street. The driver lost control...
bluevalleypost.com
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes
Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughter
LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown...
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown
No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
