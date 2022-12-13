ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Weston Woman on Felony Drug Charge in Platte County

Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Weston woman on a felony drug charge late Thursday night in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 47-year-old Wranda R. White around 11:17 p.m. on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Authorities later released...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Herzog Foundation opens in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville. The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes

Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughter

LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown...
LIBERTY, MO
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown

No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
LOUISBURG, KS
KCTV 5

Liberty police looking for porch pirate

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

