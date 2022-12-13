ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN NFL mock draft tabs Bijan Robinson as a top five pick

Bijan Robinson’s Texas career is likely over following a fantastic junior season. The Longhorn star proved himself as the best running back in the nation, taking home the Doak Walker Award, All-American honors and more.

Robinson is expected to shift his attention toward the upcoming NFL Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Bijan could hear his name called early in the first round.

McShay’s latest mock draft has Robinson going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

I know the “it’s too early for a running back” arguments are coming, and I agree 99% of the time. But why spend heavily on re-signing Sanders or bringing in another back in free agency when Robinson — who is an upgrade — is available here on a rookie deal? Robinson cruised to 1,580 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles.

Robinson looks to be the first running back selected in the top five since the New York Giants picked Saquon Barkley in 2018.

