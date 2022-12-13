Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
mynbc5.com
Twin sisters from Peru, New York, give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from Peru, New York, are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day...
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
willistonobserver.com
Chef turns the corner toward retirement
The “chef” in Chef’s Corner has always been Jozef Harrewyn. That will change after the new year. The Belgian-born, South Africa-raised former teacher at the New England Culinary Institute is retiring from the Williston café he founded 25 years ago, leaving the business in the hands of his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
mychamplainvalley.com
Get your Fix at Thirsty Burger!
Located in Richford, Vermont, the Thirsty Burger is quickly becoming a go-to spot for folks in the area. Whether it’s a burger, mac and cheese, or a cold beer you’re looking for, Thirsty Burger has got you covered. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
VTDigger
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
WCAX
Vt. Police Academy to ask for comprehensive training review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A $399,900 home in Milton that backs onto woods for extra privacy
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Milton sits on a single level, creating an accessible and easy to clean living space (no lugging vacuums up stairs). The kitchen contains quartz countertops with vaulted ceilings and vinyl plank wood flooring. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Price: $399,900. Square Feet: 1,630.
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
Colchester Sun
Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location is Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters. In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn. Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee...
WCAX
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
whdh.com
Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
Barton Chronicle
Lawsuit asks for Newport grant revocation
NEWPORT — An unsuccessful applicant for a state grant funded with money recovered from Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, is suing those associated with deciding who got the grant. The suit filed in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday by Housing Our Seniors in Vermont, Inc. and Lakemont Retirement Community, LLC, says the winner of the money, Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation, did not meet the requirements set out in the grant application.
Comments / 0