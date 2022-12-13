ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
ESSEX, VT
willistonobserver.com

Chef turns the corner toward retirement

The “chef” in Chef’s Corner has always been Jozef Harrewyn. That will change after the new year. The Belgian-born, South Africa-raised former teacher at the New England Culinary Institute is retiring from the Williston café he founded 25 years ago, leaving the business in the hands of his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles

The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
MONTPELIER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Get your Fix at Thirsty Burger!

Located in Richford, Vermont, the Thirsty Burger is quickly becoming a go-to spot for folks in the area. Whether it’s a burger, mac and cheese, or a cold beer you’re looking for, Thirsty Burger has got you covered. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
RICHFORD, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Police Academy to ask for comprehensive training review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
PITTSFORD, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Lawsuit asks for Newport grant revocation

NEWPORT — An unsuccessful applicant for a state grant funded with money recovered from Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, is suing those associated with deciding who got the grant. The suit filed in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday by Housing Our Seniors in Vermont, Inc. and Lakemont Retirement Community, LLC, says the winner of the money, Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation, did not meet the requirements set out in the grant application.
NEWPORT, VT

