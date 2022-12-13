ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
CHICOPEE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield

A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Two people found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
HUNTINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
AGAWAM, MA
WWLP

Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
BLANDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in Crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

A West Springfield woman was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 p.m. when she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She died of her injuries.
CHARLTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke police respond to a shooting on Maple St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Holyoke crews responded to shots fired in the area of Maple Street. The Holyoke Police Department received information about 2 shooting victims at a local hospital. The shooting victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. Anyone that has information is encouraged...
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

