Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield
A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
One person seriously injured in two-car accident in Agawam
The Agawam Police Department was sent to a serious motor vehicle crash that involved two vehicles on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford
BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Crash on Mass Pike in Charlton
A West Springfield woman was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 p.m. when she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She died of her injuries.
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
Holyoke pawn shop broker Mimi Mai pleads guilty to $2.1 million money laundering scheme
SPRINGFIELD — Holyoke pawn shop owner Mimi Mai is facing three years in prison for reselling $2.1 million in stolen goods on online. Mai, 48, on Friday pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts related to essentially being a fence for goods online, ranging from beauty products to power tools.
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke police respond to a shooting on Maple St.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Holyoke crews responded to shots fired in the area of Maple Street. The Holyoke Police Department received information about 2 shooting victims at a local hospital. The shooting victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. Anyone that has information is encouraged...
Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA
Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
westernmassnews.com
Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham closed, truck stuck underneath
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham near CVS is closed off. According to Wilbraham Police, a truck is stuck under the bridge. Travelers are asked to seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
