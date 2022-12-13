Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
Man arrested in Singapore, charged with San Diego child molestation
A man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at a church on the University of San Diego campus, then fleeing the country, pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony child molestation counts.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
goldrushcam.com
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million Los Angeles County Lease
December 16, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public. official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer....
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills developer Arman Gabaee sentenced to four years in prison for bribing ex-County employee
LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer. Arman Gabaee, 61,...
Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand
SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
foxla.com
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for raping, murdering 4 women while on GPS monitoring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering four young women while on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury on October 2, 2014 on...
Man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl extradited from Singapore to San Diego to face charges
SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl back in 2017 was arraigned in downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon. According to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, Chester Yang has been a fugitive for the past five years. The DA's office said he fled to Taiwan and authorities in Taiwan refused to extradite him back to San Diego.
Suspected serial killer admits to murders of 4 women in Anaheim, sentenced to life in prison
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the kidnapping, rape and killings of four Orange County women in Anaheim.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
fox5ny.com
Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death
CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
