Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
