Washington, DC

Shore News Network

Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Death investigation underway in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the body was located near Upshur and 16th St, in Northwest D.C. Officials confirmed the man's body was found around 5 p.m. Very few...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One dead after Capitol Heights shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The major press failed in Loudoun

Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

