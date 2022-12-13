Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
MURDER: DC Shooting Suspect Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man by gunning him down from behind before breaking into an apartment and trying to hide from police, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Abraham Douglas, 21, was found guilty by...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
Maryland burglars use firefighter tools to break into CVS pharmacy: police
The Bowie Police Department in Maryland is looking for two suspects seen breaking into a CVS Pharmacy by using a Halligan pry tool and a jaws of life rescue tool.
WUSA
Death investigation underway in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the body was located near Upshur and 16th St, in Northwest D.C. Officials confirmed the man's body was found around 5 p.m. Very few...
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
One dead after Capitol Heights shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
NBC Washington
Person Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Southeast DC
A person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said. A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE. The driver of one of the vehicles, a dark...
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
Maryland Murder Victim Drove Away Trying To Find Help Before Dying, Police Say
Prince George's County police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a Capitol Heights man, authorities announce. A $25,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for the death of Lomax McIntyre, 34, that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 6700 block of Wa…
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Victim of armed carjacking in NW DC speaks out: 'Something needs to be addressed'
WASHINGTON - The woman shot in an armed carjacking in northwest D.C. on Monday says she was "in shock." The woman shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. Monday speaks with FOX 5 from her hospital bed. She still asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "They barely...
Washington Examiner
The major press failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
Man shot, killed in road rage incident outside Southeast DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon. Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE. Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car […]
Georgetown student says they were a victim of a hate crime on campus
WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student wants the university to take action after they say they were a victim of a hate crime on campus. Senior Lahannah Giles said back in April, they were sitting outside the student center when a white male student yelled racial slurs and violent threats from a dorm room window.
