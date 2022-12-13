ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho8.com

Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts

Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump’s taxes Tuesday

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what — if any — personal tax information to release about the former President.
Idaho8.com

January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, according to a source familiar with the matter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy