Battle Creek, MI

wincountry.com

Morrow dam in Kalamazoo County part of statewide study by Consumers Energy

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is set to launch an independent study of the company’s 13 river hydro facilities to determine the future of it’s dams. The company currently operates 13 such facilities across five rivers in the state to include the Morrow dam Hydroelectric power plant on the Kalamazoo River in Comstock Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
wincountry.com

17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

