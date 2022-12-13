Read full article on original website
Former KPS superintendent gets $225,000 buyout as part of her resignation agreement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has left staff and some board members unhappy with the district and the Board of Education. Our reporter John McNeill obtained a copy of the resignation agreement through the Freedom of Information Act. Dr....
Morrow dam in Kalamazoo County part of statewide study by Consumers Energy
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is set to launch an independent study of the company’s 13 river hydro facilities to determine the future of it’s dams. The company currently operates 13 such facilities across five rivers in the state to include the Morrow dam Hydroelectric power plant on the Kalamazoo River in Comstock Township.
Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Questions remain over Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent’s resignation
The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools' superintendent has many wondering why she left.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Man in custody for stealing Ottawa County fire truck
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck was stolen Saturday morning and driven to Grand Rapids.
17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies: One dead in crash near Galesburg
A person died after a crash near Grand Rapids on Sunday.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports.
Schurr trial gets March start date
Attorneys will meet Wednesday to discuss the status of the murder case against former GRPD officer Chris Schurr.
