wincountry.com
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portagr police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
wincountry.com
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
Police searching for missing Portage mom
Portage police say a local woman left her home on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road
Missing Portage woman’s mom: ‘I just want her to come home’
Nearly after a week after the disappearance of a Portage mother of eight, the missing woman's mom said she hasn't lost hope that she's safe.
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office needs help locating missing woman
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman went missing the night of Saturday, Dec. 10 and police are asking for help in locating her. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
wtvbam.com
Burd sent to prison on drug and fleeing from police charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Homer man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to being in possession of a controlled substance and third degree fleeing from a police officer. 27-year-old Bradley Earl Burd was ordered to...
Battle Creek police chief looks back on 26 years of service
After nearly three decades at the department, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker is stepping down. But before he does, he’s reflecting on his years of public service.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
'If you scream, I'll shoot': Calhoun Co. mother and daughter fight off home invader
ATHENS, Mich. — A mother and daughter in Calhoun County found themselves in a fight for their lives after they said a man broke into their home and attacked them with a gun. The two women are sharing their story of fight and grit in hopes that others know they, too, can survive anything.
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
wkzo.com
Haulman brought back to Calhoun County for arraignment in Ashley Parlier murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have brought Harold David Haulman III back to Michigan to face arraignment in Calhoun County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Haulman is charged with First Degree Homicide in connection with the death of Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing...
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
wincountry.com
18-year-old male booked into Kalamazoo County Jail after high speed chase in stolen car
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – An 18-year-old male is in the Kalamazoo County Jail following a late Sunday afternoon high speed police chase which started in Kalamazoo and ended in Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police say the chase last for about a half hour. It started at about 4:30...
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
