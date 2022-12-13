ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wincountry.com

Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portagr police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
PORTAGE, MI
wincountry.com

17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Burd sent to prison on drug and fleeing from police charges

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Homer man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to being in possession of a controlled substance and third degree fleeing from a police officer. 27-year-old Bradley Earl Burd was ordered to...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
wtvbam.com

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI

