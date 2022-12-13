ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trei Ginn

Horizon High School football athlete and senior Trei Ginn became the first Hawk in school history to be named to the Cure-Classic All-Star team. He will participate in the 2022 Cure Bowl game, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando. How do you...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland’s Starr Street temporarily one way

The change will remain during road construction. The town of Oakland is making improvements to Starr Street that will eventually connect Oakland Avenue to West Colonial Drive. While construction is taking place, the section of South Starr between Sadler and Oakland avenues temporarily will service northbound one-way traffic. All other adjacent streets will remain two-way.
OAKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy