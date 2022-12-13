Read full article on original website
Moroccan community gathers at a local mosque for the historic World Cup semi-final
Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week. Next, the “Atlas Lions” faced off against France, who were hoping to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cups after prevailing against Croatia in the 2018 final.
The World Cup final between Argentina and France is expected to be a thriller
On Sunday, France will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina is trying to win one for the team’s legendary forward Lionel Messi.
England won’t be the World Cup champs — despite the message on some T-shirts
A company ordered 18,000 T-shirts with the message: England, World Cup Winners 2022. But England lost to France in the quarterfinals. The T-shirts are now on sale at a third of the original cost.
The World Cup is sparking holiday spirit in hospitals
Hospitals can be lonely places, especially during the holidays. But there’s a new kind of holiday spirit sparked by the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
