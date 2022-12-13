Read full article on original website
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Franklin County was expected to get the most snow
One of the areas that were expected to get hit the hardest was Franklin County, but that depends on which part of the county you were in.
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
National Grid preparing for potential power outages from storm
Massachusetts residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy wet snow and strong winds causing power outages Thursday night through Saturday.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. A year ago, Armata’s Market burned to the ground along with 5 other businesses in the Maple Plaza. Now, with plans set to rebuild a new plaza in the area, Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides told Western Mass News that the town is taking a step in the right direction.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
