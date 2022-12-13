ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. A year ago, Armata’s Market burned to the ground along with 5 other businesses in the Maple Plaza. Now, with plans set to rebuild a new plaza in the area, Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides told Western Mass News that the town is taking a step in the right direction.
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
