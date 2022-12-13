ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina JUCO lineman commitment backs off pledge

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
 3 days ago
OL Isaiah Jatta and Sam Serbay at South Carolina football camp (Joe Macheca/Gamecock Central).

One of the top-10 junior college prospects in the country de-committed from South Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Jatta announced his decision to back off of his Gamecocks pledge and reopen his recruitment.

“First and foremost I thank the University of South Carolina for giving me an opportunity to chase my football and educational dreams. I would like to personally thank coach Teasley for always believing in me throughout my recruitment process. I will always be thankful for his presence in my life,” he wrote.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided in my best interest to recommit from the University of South Carolina. Respect my decision. With peace and gratitude.”

On3 considers Jatta the No. 4 JUCO player in the 2023 class and top-ranked offensive tackle. He checks in at No. 7 nationally and the second-best tackle.

Jatta recently took official visits to Auburn and BYU with the goal to sign in the early signing period.

“It went pretty good,” Jatta told On3’s Auburn live after the Auburn visit. “I enjoyed myself out here, for sure. Just the family atmosphere, for real. Coach Hugh Freeze did a really good job and made sure me and my family enjoyed ourselves.”

Auburn recently hired Freeze, who has his sights on Jatta since then.

“He’s the real deal, no cap,” Jatta said. “I got the feel for him and he had some o-line talk of seeing his vision and what his plans are at Auburn. I feel really good about what he has going on.”

South Carolina also lost another offensive lineman commitment Tuesday when Big Tree Babalade backing off his pledge as well.

The Gamecocks have eight days until signing day. Entering today, the 2023 class was ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 7 in the SEC. It’s gone from 20 commitments entering Tuesday to 18.

Jatta told the Auburn Live South Carolina was supposed to do an in-home visit Tuesday.

“(Auburn) is pretty up there,” Jatta told Auburn Live. “They most definitely do (have a chance). We’ll see what happens soon. I have an in-home visit with South Carolina (on Tuesday). They’re going to my house to see my mom and then coming to Utah to see me.”

South Carolina’s seen a few players also hop in the portal recently, including MarShawn Lloyd, Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner.

Bowl practice will begin Thursday for the Gator Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

