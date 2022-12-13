Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man sentenced to federal prison in international theft scheme created accounts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A U.S. man who once resided in Ukraine was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the federal justice system for his role in an international criminal enterprise to steal money from victims’ bank accounts. Harold Sobel, 69, aided others in creating fake websites...
Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys Cautions Accident Victims on What They Should Do Before Contacting an Attorney in Las Vegas
Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys is a top-rated personal injury law firm. In a recent update, the agency cautioned accident victims on what they should do before contacting an attorney. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys cautioned accident victims on what they should do before...
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
‘Yeah, I’d like to make a withdrawal,’ accused bank robber takes $274 from teller
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who allegedly robbed a North Las Vegas bank in early December wore a shoulder-length black wig and distinctive red sneakers but left his face uncovered which helped police identify him and eventually take him into custody, according to an arrest report. Chad Michael...
Las Vegas assistant accused of stealing tens of thousands from former employer
A former administrative assistant at a health and wellness company is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash deposits, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic violence charges
Police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit on multiple charges of domestic violence
Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'
The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River.
Feds want states to take the reigns of the Colorado River crisis, but will force a solution if one isn't found
LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. States along the Colorado River had two days to share possible solutions and ongoing fears caused by the coming water crisis. On the final day of the nation's largest water conference, the feds got their chance.
Video captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed in southwest Las Vegas
UPDATE (Dec. 15) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday night. The two suspects were identified by police as Ricardo Atkins and Deiondre Peterson. According to Las Vegas police, both Atkins and Peterson...
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Accused two-time Las Vegas casino robber faces federal charge
The man accused of robbing a cage cashier at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip last month, who was convicted in a prior casino robbery, now faces a federal charge connected to the crime.
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
