Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, NV

