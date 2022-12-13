ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton International Airport On Track for a Record Year

GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton International Airport is now the third-busiest airport in the state, behind Milwaukee and Madison. The airport is on track to see more than 850,000 passengers this year. “We’re on pace to have our busiest year ever,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “Consumers and...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy