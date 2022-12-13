Read full article on original website
Appleton International Airport On Track for a Record Year
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton International Airport is now the third-busiest airport in the state, behind Milwaukee and Madison. The airport is on track to see more than 850,000 passengers this year. “We’re on pace to have our busiest year ever,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “Consumers and...
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Accused of Setting Fire to Door County Supper Club
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man who allegedly set fire to a Door County supper club pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday. Jonathan Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of arson of a building without owner’s consent for the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club.
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
