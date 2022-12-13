Read full article on original website
Ford Releases Horsepower Specs For Next-Gen Mustangs
When Ford unveiled the next-generation Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show in September, it was a bit mum on exact horsepower. Now, we know what the numbers are. I wrote at the time that the top-dog Dark Horse would have more than 500 horsepower, and it turns out that it will have exactly 500 to go along with 418 lb-ft of torque. The 5.0-liter V8 being used in this car will have a "uniquely balanced" crankshaft and forged piston connecting rods. The camshafts are also strengthened, in order to handle track duty.
Stellantis Hints at New or Updated Chrysler EV at CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, has long been an opportunity for people to discover new video games, computers, and more, but it’s increasingly becoming a significant platform for automaker product announcements. We already knew Stellantis was bringing concepts from Ram and Peugeot, but the automaker recently announced that it would also showcase its other brands. We could even see a new or updated EV from Chrysler.
TTAC Tech Column: BMW Valve Adjustments
I have a question for you about some maintenance on an older BMW I recently bought. The car is an E30 325i and I was told that it needs to have a valve adjustment. I am new to having an older car as everything I have owned prior has been much newer. Any advice on it and what to keep an eye out for?
Rumor Mill: Ford May Return to F1
With F1’s growing popularity on this side of the pond – thanks to the streaming specials and no fewer than three races in America next year – combined with a potential opening at one of the sport’s best teams, rumblings are emerging that Dearborn could once again immerse itself in the crucible of world motorsport.
Report: EV Enthusiasm Faces Challenges
Reuters is out with a report today showing that while the industry continues to make a strong effort to transition to electric vehicles, the ride won't be smooth, especially for investors. For example, remember how EV startup Rivian had a higher market value than Ford after going public in 2021?...
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
Report: Hyundai and Kia Suppliers Employed Minors in Alabama
Hyundai and Kia are quickly becoming two of the world’s most prominent automakers, but the Korean giants have struggled to get a handle on reports of child labor in their suppliers’ factories. Reporting surfaced earlier this year, and today, Reuters released its findings that child labor has been found in as many as 10 Alabama facilities belonging to the automakers’ suppliers.
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XIX)
We continue with more Continental Mark V coverage today, and hone our focus on the model’s various trims. After their successful (big profit center) introduction in 1976 on the Mark IV, the quite expensive Designer Series trims were a shoo-in for a return on Mark V. Lincoln took full advantage of the popularity of “special” trim and gingerbread during the late Seventies, and went a little wild with the options. New colors, limited editions, and Designer Series layouts that changed by the year! It’s time for some in-depth trim action, and Luxury Group is up first.
VW Group Snags Porsche Design Boss
While we don’t generally rush to mindlessly parrot news about executive changes at major car companies, this one is worth noting. After all, with this shakeup in Germany, it means VW Group and Porsche are about to share a design chief – but one with a familiar face.
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
Used Car of the Day: 1966 Ford Galaxie
Floating around one of our corporate forums is this 1966 Ford Galaxie that got plucked off eBay. It has 7.0 liters of displacement, a manual transmission, and a drop-top. Supposedly not many Galaxies with this engine still exist, which explains the $88K bid price. I didn't intend it this way,...
QOTD: Great Drives
One of the perks of this job is getting to drive on some cool roads in some very scenic places. In fact, I appreciate that particular perk more than the quality of the hotel or dinner -- I'd be fine with a Holiday Inn and Mom's Steaks and Seafood. I've...
Honda Used VR to Design the Prologue and Pilot TrailSport
It’s easy to pile on with criticism of the metaverse and Mark Zuckerberg’s ridiculous virtual reality fantasies, but there are plenty of practical uses for the technology. Honda used VR to continue pushing forward with vehicle design during the pandemic. Honda said its engineers and designers used VR...
Popular YouTuber Complains That Ford Lightning Winter Range Is Too Small
Hoovie's Garage, aka Tyler Hoover, is a popular YouTube influencer, and he's claiming he's "done" with his Ford F-150 Lightning, which he owns with a friend, because the range in the winter isn't good enough. He's later seen getting an appraisal in case he decides to trade the truck in,...
The Right Spec: 2023 GMC Canyon
It’s always entertaining to craft a Right Spec post for a machine which is freshly revamped for the upcoming model year, and GMC is pulling out all the stops for 2023 with its new Canyon. We ruminated on its brother, the Chevrolet Colorado, not too long ago – but there are some key differences between the siblings which weren’t present before the redesign.
Ford Jacks Sticker on F-150 Lightning
Prices of everything are going up these days – food, gasoline, our Managing Ed’s subscription to Utne Reader – and vehicles are not immune. We’re not just talking about the haywire used car market or greedy dealer markups, either; Ford has seen fit to hike its asking price for the dandy F-150 Lightning. Again.
Manufacturers Line Up against California’s Clean Truck Regs
The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association and key Class 8 heavy-duty truck makers have lobbied against California’s Advanced Clean Truck act. But heavy-duty EVs are coming. Daimler’s Freightliner began series production of its eCascadia, beating delivery of the first Tesla Semi to PepsiCo. California’s next move is the...
Used Car of the Day: 1975 Volvo TGB11
This super rare 1975 Volvo TGB11 utility comes to us from Richmond, Virginia. Available for $24,500, this beast has front, rear, and center lockers, portal axles, a four-speed transmission with hi and lo ranges, and a U.S. title. The seller says everything works. Take a look at it here. You...
Watt's Up for the Week of 12/16/2022
As the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. and very nearly a brand (if not an entire economy) unto itself, major news about the Ford F-series pickup is almost always going to be the most significant automotive news of a given week – but, while there is huge F-150 news this week, the Blue Oval brand is going to have to take a back seat to this shocker: For the first time in well over a decade, the cost of making an EV battery has gone UP.
Another Day, Another Insane Dealer Markup
Probably not, right? I mean, that's more than double the listed MSRP. And Civic Type Rs aren't the rarest car in the world. And yet, one dealer is trying to see if some sucker will bite anyway. A post made its way from Reddit to our parent company's forums, and...
