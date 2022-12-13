When Ford unveiled the next-generation Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show in September, it was a bit mum on exact horsepower. Now, we know what the numbers are. I wrote at the time that the top-dog Dark Horse would have more than 500 horsepower, and it turns out that it will have exactly 500 to go along with 418 lb-ft of torque. The 5.0-liter V8 being used in this car will have a "uniquely balanced" crankshaft and forged piston connecting rods. The camshafts are also strengthened, in order to handle track duty.

1 DAY AGO