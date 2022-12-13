ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Croatia depart as they progressed throughout the World Cup, controlled, calculated and with no cutting edge

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeqCo_0jhSCfNy00

Take possession, take control. That has been the maxim that Croatian football has lived by, nine-tenths of the law that this improbably golden generation of players has built their unlikely success upon. But more like six-tenths, to be precise. This is a percentage game, you see, and quite literally so. If Luka Modric , Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic have and hold the ball 60 per cent of the time or more, their opponents can only pick at and pierce through their teammates 40 per cent of the time or less.

It is a fair calculation, one that produces moments of truly masterful midfield play between a Croatian triumvirate that are arguably the best practitioners of possession play since Barcelona’s class of 2011. They find the points, lines and angles to keep what they believe is rightfully theirs, almost playing a game of their own to themselves. “When you pass them the ball it is safer than having your money in the bank,” says left-back Borna Sosa. It was a nice metaphor. But every so often, a bank goes bust.

Aesthetically pleasing it may be, but the mistake that an over-commitment to this approach makes is believing that possession equals control, when in fact it can only ever offer a close approximation. There are other percentage plays to make, other bets to take, ones that have a higher upside if they come off.

And crucially, there is a difference between having the ball and controlling a game. It is in those margins that such games against sides like Croatia are won and lost.

On their way to this World Cup 2022 semi-final, they fell on the right side of them. The nature of tournament football dictates that any team to reach this late stage has a slice of fortune along the way but Zlatko Dalic and his players have scoffed most of the cake. Even before the penalty shoot-out victories over Japan and Brazil in this knockout stage, there was Romelu Lukaku’s catalogue of misses as Belgium’s own golden generation crashed out. Had he scored any one of them, Croatia would have instead left early.

Much of their journey to this point has come through not luck but skill. Dominik Livakovic was not simply guessing when he saved four penalties across those two shootouts, nor did he have his eyes closed when repelling Brazil over and over again in normal time. The attention heaped on Josko Gvardiol is deserved, as is his status as European football’s most coveted young centre-half. The Modric-Brozovic-Kovacic axis has done what it does, just as well as it did on the way to their runners-up finish in 2018.

And yet, for all that supposed control, there was still a pervading sense they were hanging onto their place at these finals by the fingertips. With this 3-0 defeat to Argentina which eliminated their hopes of reaching a scarcely believable second successive final, any grip they had finally loosened, any control was finally surrendered.

Even for the half-hour or so that this semi-final was still goalless, when Croatia were comfortably moving the ball through their defence and midfield, Argentina were equally comfortable allowing them to do so .

And when Argentina’s telling blows came, they were the antithesis of the Croatian school. Quick balls through the middle and over the top, piercing an unprepared defence. Both went through Julian Alvarez. Neither were particularly pretty - the first forcing Livakovic into a clumsy foul for an obvious penalty, the second bouncing off Josip Juranovic, then Sosa, yet still running kindly for Alvarez to finish.

Croatia had been down the other end before that second, working a short corner, building pressure through use of the ball. They were in control, then suddenly, emphatically, they were not.

Now, they are out. Once Saturday’s third-place playoff is done with, this is a side who will leave Qatar having been in front for just 46 minutes during their meaningful matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdrGC_0jhSCfNy00

The last time they won a knockout game in 90 minutes was at the 1998 World Cup. Excluding penalty shootouts, they have won just one of their last 10 matches since the end of the group stages four years ago.

There is another statistic which requires its obligatory mention: Croatia, if you hadn’t heard, has a population of just 3.9 million. It has been said plenty of times before but it bears repeating: they are a remarkable football nation, one that would not normally be as successful as they are. And so with all those odds against them, it makes sense to keep at least one of the percentages in your favour.

They came away from this semi-final with a 59 per cent share of the ball - a shade below the sixth-tenths you might define as domination but still plenty for a side that believes the ball is everything. They have often been proved right in that, yet for once, it was not enough.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it

With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy