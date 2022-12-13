AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 20

Related
What channel is Argentina vs France on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 final
A blockbuster World Cup final sees Argentina and France battle it out for glory in Qatar.Fresh from victory over Morocco, the defending champions take on the greatest player of all time to many in Lionel Messi, who inspired a statement victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.Antoine Griezmann insists Les Bleus will be busy drilling their gamplan to cope with Messi , who he admits provides a unique challenge.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how...
Croatia vs Morocco confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup third-place play-off
After heartbreaking semi-final defeats earlier this week, one of Croatia and Morocco will at least end their Qatar World Cup campaign on a positive note.The underdogs clash in the third-place play-off here, three weeks after kickstarting Group F with a 0-0 draw against one another.Croatia vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup third-place play-offCroatia went on an impressive run to the final in Russia four years ago but were seen off 3-0 by Argentina in Tuesday’s semi-final, before Morocco’s stunning surge to the final four ended with a 2-0 loss to defending champions France on Wednesday.Never before had an African side...
Argentina vs France referee: Who is World Cup final official Szymon Marciniak?
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Marciniak was given the honour of reffing the showpiece final by Fifa’s chairman of referees Pierluigi Collina, who has been assessing the officials across the tournament in Qatar.He is the first-ever Pole to referee a World Cup final and he is being assisted by compatriots PaweÅ Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz while another countryman - Tomasz Kwiatkowski - is the VAR for the game.Marciniak has already taken charge of both Argentina and France in Qatar. He had the...
Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas globally are protected. They also have to settle...
Croatia vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup third-place play-off result and final score after Mislav Orsic stunner
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to leave Qatar on a high after again surpassing expectations following their run to the final in 2018.Mislav Orsic’s late first-half strike was enough to settle the contest after two early goals inside the first nine minutes set the tone for a pulsating encounter, Achraf Dari cancelling out Josko Gvardiol’s opener for Croatia.A bronze medal may have served as nothing more than consolation after both sides endured disappointment in the semi-finals, but Croatia and Morocco looked eager to make amends after losing to Argentina and France respectively.Youssef...
The Independent
981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0