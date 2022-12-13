Longtime Agape director testifies in Missouri court to stay off child abuse registry

Read full article on original website
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Marijuana legalization raising HR questions
Businesses across St. Joseph are updating their human resources policies as Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes adult-use marijuana, is now in effect. The amendment allows adults 21 and older to have and consume up to three ounces of marijuana. More from this section.
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
This is part 2 of 2. , about East Metro residents who wonder if 3M chemicals made them sick. 3M toxicologist Richard Purdy did a study in 1998 to see whether any of the company’s perfluorochemicals showed up in the blood of eagles and albatrosses. People who grew up...
Driver examination stations closed for holidays
Driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in honor of the Christmas and New Year's Holidays. For more news, follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperGHQ.
Abbott calls for investigation into groups assisting with illegal entry into US
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations are playing in helping foreign nationals illegally enter Texas from Mexico. Abbott sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting that his office “initiate an investigation into the role...
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
