Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say
ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County correctional officer, police said Fri...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history
ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
MISSING: Samiya Cleveland, 16
Clayton County Police are looking for Samiya Cleveland, 16, who left her Jonesboro home without permission on Wednesday, December 14. Police say they responded to the 500 block of Canady Court at 11:07 p.m. Samiya Cleveland is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds,...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
Five charged with domestic terrorism in public safety training center site raid
Five people are charged with domestic terrorism and other offenses after a police raid targeting protesters at the site of Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says the arrests came as part of a Dec. 13 raid of the DeKalb County site during...
UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing from Clayton County since Tuesday located
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
