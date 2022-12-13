ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say

ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history

ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

MISSING: Samiya Cleveland, 16

Clayton County Police are looking for Samiya Cleveland, 16, who left her Jonesboro home without permission on Wednesday, December 14. Police say they responded to the 500 block of Canady Court at 11:07 p.m. Samiya Cleveland is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds,...
JONESBORO, GA

