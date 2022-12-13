ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality

By Alex Gangitano
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHZWe_0jhSC7ed00

President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to safeguard marriage equality after Congress, for the first time in history, approved federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House on Thursday in a 258-169-1 vote, with 39 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure. The Senate cleared the measure last week in a 61-38 vote; 12 GOP senators joined on to the bill once it included an amendment outlining some protections for religious beliefs.

Biden has championed the legislation, with the White House describing the Respect for Marriage Act as “personal” to him. He signed the legislation at a celebratory event at the White House with more than 2,000 attendees.

“The road for the moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Biden said. “Many of you standing on the South Lawn here. So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line to fight for the law I’m about to sign.”

Before the bill signing, there were musical performances from artists Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper, and Biden’s now infamous remarks from a “Meet the Press” appearance in 2012 played from a loudspeaker.

He later quoted himself from those remarks: “As I’ve said before, and some of you might remember on a certain TV show 10 years ago — I got in trouble — marriage, I mean this from the bottom of my heart, marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

“Deciding whether to marry, who to marry is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” he added.

Same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide since the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

But the debate over gay marriage was resurrected this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion for that ruling, he called on the court to also reconsider the precedent of Obergefell v. Hodges.

The new law enshrines federal protections for same-sex couples, requiring that the federal government and all states recognize any marriage that occurred in a state where the union was legal. It also cements protections for interracial couples.

And it repeals of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which recognized marriage as “only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife.”

But Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed on Tuesday for Congress to next pass the Equality Act, which aims to ensure federal protections against anti-LGBT discrimination.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong. Wrong,” Biden said.

“And that’s why the people you heard speak today continue to fight to pass the Equality Act. When hospitals, libraries and community centers are threatened and intimidated because they support LGBTQ children and families, we have to speak out. We must stop the hate and violence,” he said.

He also mentioned the shooting last month in Colorado Springs, Colo., when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub.

Additionally, the president noted that Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act on the same day that Biden secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Biden announced her release alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner.

“Brittney’s wife said, ‘Today, my family is whole.’ My fellow Americans, that all-consuming, life-altering love and commitment — that’s marriage,” Biden said.

The Respect for Marriage Act also includes an amendment outlining protections for religious liberties, which was a late addition central to securing enough Republican support for passage in the Senate.

Biden was at odds on the issue with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which opposed the measure, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. The fight between Biden and the bishops was reminiscent of some bishops’ attempts last year to try to deny him communion over his stance on abortion rights.

Other religious institutions, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, supported the religious freedom protections in the bill.

Updated 5:02 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk

The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11.  It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in […]
WREG

Majorities in both parties don’t want Biden, Trump as 2024 nominees: poll

Majorities in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party do not want President Biden and former President Trump to be their respective 2024 nominees, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday. Sixty-two percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want the GOP to nominate a candidate other than Trump in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WREG

Man released after serving 25 years of 162-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man sentenced to 162 years for multiple counts of theft and forgery charges will be released after serving 25 years, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Courtney Anderson was arrested and later convicted in the late 1990s. In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the […]
CELINA, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Southaven football star killed, suspect’s family addresses shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under the bright lights of Northpoint Christian School football stadium, Christian Saulsberry thrived. His ability to elude defenders propelled Northpoint to a state championship in 2015. Talent — that opened doors to play at the University of West Alabama and in the Canadian football league this season. The professional athlete’s life came […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Two charged after kidnapping, carjacking in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged in a kidnapping incident that began in Hickory Hill on Dec. 16. According to police, Devon Flowers and Tavious Bobbitt approached a man with an AR pistol near the intersection of Sandy Park and Shelby Drive. Court documents say the man was standing outside of his Nissan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Fake tractor store employee steals $3K lawnmower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he stole an expensive lawnmower from a tractor supply store in Covington Wednesday.  According to police, a man posing as the manager of Haywood Tractor Supply called the Tractor Supply store in Covington and told them he was picking up a store-to-store transfer of a […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol unveiled criminal referrals on Monday targeting former President Trump, recommending that the Department of Justice investigate the ex-president for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding. The […]
WREG

Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy